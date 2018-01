Young businessmen and students walk through a street at Shinjuku business district in Tokyo, Japan, 30 May 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's unemployment rate in December rose 0.1 percentage point over the previous month to stand at 2.8 percent, the Japanese government announced Tuesday.

The number of unemployed people in the country stood at 1.74 million in December, which was about 190,000 people or 9.8 percent less year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.