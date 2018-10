(L-R, up) Singapore's Industry and Commerce Minister Lim Hng Kiang, New Zealand's Commerce Minister David Parker, Malaysia's International Relations Secretary General J. Jayasiri, Japan's Economic and Fiscal Policy Secretary of State Toshimitsu Motegi, Mexico's Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo, Peruvian Tourism and Foreign Trade Minister Eduardo Ferreyros, Vietnam's Industry and Commerce Minister Tran Tuan Anh (L-R, down) Brunei's Foreign Trade Second Minister Erywan Dato Pehin, Chile's Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz, Chile's President Michelle Bachelet, Australia's Investment, Tourism and Commerce Minister Steven Ciobo and Canada's Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne pose for the family picture before signing the Trans-Pacific Partnership in Santiago, Chile,Mar. 8 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARIO RUIZ

Japan said on Tuesday that the process of member countries ratifying the regional trade agreement, formerly known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, could be completed within the next few weeks, allowing the pact to come into effect by early 2019.

The issue was discussed on Tuesday in a meeting in Tokyo between Japan's Economic Revitalization Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and ambassadors of the countries participating in the pact, called TPP-11, which was signed on Mar. 8 in Santiago, Chile.