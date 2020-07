A man (R) wears a face mask as he holds his young mask-wearing son (L) in his arms while standing in a blooming field of wild lavender against the backdrop of the iconic Mount Fuji at the usually-crowded Oishi Park, located around 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Tokyo in the prefecture of Yamanashi, Japan, 19 July 2020. The Japanese government has buckled after facing scathing criticism from the public and decided to exclude residents of Tokyo from its multibillion-dollar 'Go To Travel' tourism-sector subsidy campaign. According to local media, several Japanese governors have requested the central government to except more areas from the tourism campaign after the Asian country registered 660 new cases of infections with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the pandemic COVID-19 disease on 18 July, the highest number since the state of emergency was lifted in late May. The Japan Tourism Agency has reportedly earmarked 1.35 trillion yen (12.6 billion US dollars) to be pumped into the plan to resuscitate the nation's ailing and pandemic-torn tourism industry. EFE-EPA/DAI KUROKAWA