A file photo dated Apr. 21, 2010 showing the back of the new $100 note which was unveiled inside the Treasury Cash Room at the Treasury Department in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE FILE/ASTRID RIECKEN

Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, smiles during a panel session during the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and Finance Minister Taro Aso (R) take their positions for a photo session at prime minister's official residence after an attestation ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's Finance Minister, Taro Aso, said Friday that countries should not intervene in currency markets as agreed by the G20 after United States President Donald Trump's comments on defending a "strong" dollar.

Aso was reacting to recent comments by Trump and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on the strength of the dollar which caused strong fluctuations in the exchange rate of the dollar.