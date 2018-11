epa07176725 (FILE) - Nisan Chairman Carlos Ghosn waits for French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) for a visit of the Renault factory in Maubeuge, northeastern France, 08 November 2018, reissued 19 November 2018). Media reports on 19 November 2018 state that Nissan is dismissing chairman Carlos Ghosn from his post over financial misconduct claims after conducting an internal investigation which showed Mr Ghosn had been allegedly under-reporting his pay. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT *** Local Caption *** 54759425

Nissan Motor's chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, May 12, 2014 (reissued Nov. 19, 2018). EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese authorities are preparing to arrest Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn for suspected financial irregularities, reported public broadcaster NHK Monday.

Ghosn, 64, is being questioned by Tokyo prosecutors for allegedly making false statements in financial reports, said NHK, which added that according to its sources, he will be arrested on suspicion of violating the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.