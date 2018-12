A fishermen peeling off the skin of a Baird's beaked whale at Wada Port, in Chiba Prefecture, Japan July 30, 2009 (reissued Dec. 26, 2018). EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A minke whale is lifted from a ship at Kushiro port, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Sept. 4, 2017 (issued Dec. 26, 2018). EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT * EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japan said it would withdraw from the International Whaling Commission and start catching whales in its coastal waters after it failed to win approval from the IWC for commercial whaling, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Wednesday.

The decision, announced by the government's top spokesman, is a rare break with a multinational organization by Tokyo.