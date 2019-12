A woman is pictured with view of autumn leaves and Shinjuku skyscrapers in Tokyo, Japan, Nov.29, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's economy grew 1.8 percent year-on-year between July and September, according to the revised data published on Monday by the government.

The government added 1.6 decimal points to the initial calculation of 0.2 percent mainly due to the increase of investment in corporate capital.EFE-EPA