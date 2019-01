The headquarters of Subaru Corp. is seen in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese vehicle manufacturer Subaru announced Wednesday it has stopped production at its only passenger-car manufacturing plant in Japan after detecting a defective component.

Subaru stopped production on Jan. 16 after identifying a defective part from a supplier, a component specially designed for Subaru that hinders its immediate replacement through another company, although it plans to resume operations on Jan. 28, it said in a statement.