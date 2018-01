The logo of the Nomura Holdings Inc. seen at the company's Shinjuku building in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 1, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Hiroshi Mikitani, Chairman and CEO of Rakuten Inc. speaks to the press in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 29, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten announced Monday that it is planning to enter the general insurance sector with the acquisition of Asahi Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Ltd, owned by the Nomura financial group.

In a statement, the company said "at the meeting of its Board of Directors held today, it resolved to acquire all of the Common Stock and Class Stock of the Asahi Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Ltd."