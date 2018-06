(FILE) One of the nine trapped miners (3rd R) walks out the mine after been rescued during a procedure led by Peruvian President Ollanta Humala in a mine in Ica, Peru, 11 April 2012. EPA-EFE/PAUL VALLEJOS

(FILE) A Japanese businessman steps out of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) offices in Tokyo, Japan, Sep. 10, 2009. EPA-EFE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

The Japanese Sumitomo Corporation acquired a 5-percent share in Minera Yanacocha SRL, the largest gold mine in South America, with an investment of $48 million, US-based majority shareholder Newmont Mining in Lima reported Wednesday.

Newmont Mining, Peru's Buenaventura and Japan's Sumitomo on Wednesday concluded the transaction in which the latter paid $48 million for a new issue of shares in Yanacocha.