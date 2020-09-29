Japanese telecommunications company NTT announced Tuesday that it would present a public offer to acquire the entirety of its mobile telephony subsidiary NTT Docomo, an operation valued at 4.25 trillion yen ($40,220 million.)
A man walks past a NTT DOCOMO shop in Tokyo, Japan, 29 July 2016. EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE
