Robot Robohon of the Sharp corporation is presented a press conference at the Internationale Funkaustellung Berlin (IFA), an international consumer electronics fair, in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/CARSTEN KOALL

A Japanese humanoid mini-robot called Robohon will work as a tour guide in Kyoto through a new service offered by city taxis to cope with the growing number of foreigners visiting the country.

The service, which will be available from Sep. 22, 2018 to Mar. 31, 2019, will allow travelers to buy a tour in which the robot will be their guide and acquaint them with local history among other things, said the robot's creator Sharp in a statement Tuesday.