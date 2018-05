Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.'s logo is seen at its Tokyo office in Tokyo, Japan, Apr 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.'s logo is seen at its Tokyo office in Tokyo, Japan, Apr 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese pharmaceutical giant Takeda Tuesday announced that it has agreed to acquire the Irish company Shire for around $62.3 billion, the largest purchase of a foreign company by a Japanese firm so far.

The resulting entity will be one of the 10 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.