A pedestrian looks at share prices in downtown Tokyo, Japan, Jul 15, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed on Wednesday with a drop of 116.72 points, or 0.53 percent, to stand at 21,919.33.

The broader-based Topix index lost 8.71 points, or 0.53 percent, to stand at 1,640.49.