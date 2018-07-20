A security worker looks on as he stands guard at the main entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange during a morning trade session, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug 25, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed lower on Friday owing to concern among investors about the devaluation of the Chinese yuan against the US dollar.

The benchmark index Nikkei 225 fell 66.80 points, or 0.29 percent, to finish trading at 22,697.88.