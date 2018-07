A businessman looks at global market information including Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average (Top-C) on display during a Tokyo Stock Exchange afternoon trade session in Tokyo, Japan, Apr 13, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange ended Monday down due to the strengthening of the yen against the US dollar, which especially damaged Japanese exporters, such as the automotive and technology sectors.

The Nikkei index dropped 300.89 points or 1.33 percent to close at 22,396.99.