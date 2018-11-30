A man looks at an electric display showing share prices in Tokyo, Japan, Oct 10, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed on Friday with a rise of 88.46 points, or 0.40 percent, to stand at 22,351.06.

The broader-based Topix index rose 7.98 points, or 0.48 percent, to end the day at 1,667.45.