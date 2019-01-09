Pedestrians stand in front of a stock market indicator display in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed Wednesday with a rise of 223.02 points, or 1.10 percent, to stand at 20,427.06.

The broader-based Topix index rose 16.68 points, or 1.10 percent, to stand at 1,535.11.