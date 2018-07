Kimono-clad staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. point at the opening information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average (top-R) at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange ended Monday at its lowest level in two and a half months as a result of the sharp drop in Chinese stocks, which occurred amid fears over a potential trade war between the United States and China.

The Nikkei index ended the day down 492.58 points or 2.21 percent to stand at 21,811.93.