The Tokyo Stock Exchange's Nikkei index ended Thursday up 0.61 percent (137.61 points) to stand at 22,693.04.
The Topix, a broader based indicator, fell by 0.12 percent (2.12 points) to finish trading at 1,750.63 points.
