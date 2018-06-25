Traders watch the opening information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average after the opening ceremony for the first New Year trade session in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell on Monday amid concerns about trade tensions between China and the United States.

The Nikkei index shed 178.68 points or 0.79 percent to end the day at 22,338.15.