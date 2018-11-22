A man reacts as he looks at an electronic board showing share prices in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 27, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/KIYOSHI OTA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index on Thursday gained 139.01 points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 21,646.55.

The broader-based Topix index rose 13.07 points, or 0.81 percent, to end the day at 1,628.96.