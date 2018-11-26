A pedestrian looks at share prices on a display in downtown Tokyo, Japan, Jul 15, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday rose 165.45 points, or 0.76 percent, to close at 21,812.00.

The broader based Topix index gained 3.24 points, 0.20 percent, to end at 1,632.20.