A pedestrian walks past a display showing closing information of Tokyo benchmark Nikkei Stock Average, after Wall Steet's loss, in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 20 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index on Wednesday gained 171.32 points, or 0.89 percent, to close at 19,327.06.

The broader-based Topix index rose 15.92 points, or 1.12 percent, to end the day at 1,431.47.