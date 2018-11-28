Nissan Motor's shares (C) are displayed at a Tokyo stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, Nov 20 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday rose 224.62 points, 1.02 percent to end at 22,177.02.

The broader based Topix index climbed 9.50 points or 0.58 percent to 1,653.66.