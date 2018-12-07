A man looks at an electric quotation display, in this image taken with zoom effect, displaying the Tokyo share prices in Tokyo, Japan, Oct 10, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed on Friday with a rise of 177.06 points, or 0.82 percent, to stand at 21,678.68.

The broader-based Topix index rose 9.85 points, or 0.61 percent, to end the day at 1,620.45.