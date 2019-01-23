A Chinese man uses his mobile phone outside an Apple store while an iPhone XR picture is displayed on a large screen in Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

The disappointing performance of Apple Inc.'s iPhone XR is rippling through the global supply chain, leading a major Japanese supplier for the model to seek a bailout from an investor group from China and Taiwan, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Wednesday.

Japan Display Inc. is in advanced talks with Taiwan's TPK Holding Co. and Chinese state-owned Silk Road Fund about an investment that would include a stake of about 30 percent with the possibility of greater control later, people familiar with the matter said.