Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka holds the US Open Women Singles Championship trophy at the Observation Deck at Rockefeller Center in New York, New York, USA, Sep 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALBA VIGARAY

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka was named the brand ambassador of carmaker Nissan on Thursday in an event held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, during a rare appearance by the US Open champion in her native country.

The 20-year-old created history on Sep. 8, when she became the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title by beating Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4 in the US Open final.