Jeep presented its new pickup - the Gladiator 2020 - on Nov. 29, 2018, at the Automobility LA auto show in Los Angeles. EFE-EPA/MIKE NELSON

Jeep was at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show to present one of the brand's most anticipated vehicles, the Gladiator, the first pickup turned out by the firm in almost three decades.

The Gladiator 2020 is the first pickup Jeep has produced since it terminated its Comanche model in 1992.