A container of Johnson's Baby powder, by multinational Johnson & Johnson, is pictured in Brisbane, Australia, Feb 25, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A jury in the United States on Thursday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $4.69 billion in damages to 22 women and their families who had claimed the company's talcum power products caused them to develop ovarian cancer.

The compensation awarded by a jury in St. Louis, Missouri, is divided into $550 million in compensatory damages and another $4.14 billion in punitive damages.