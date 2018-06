A general view shows Jordanians protesting against the newly proposed income tax reforms as they gather outside the Jordanian professional associations building, during the first general strike to take place in Jordan, Amman, Jordan, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/AMEL PAIN

The King of Jordan on Friday ordered the government to cancel a planned fuel price hike after protests against the measure, the official Petra news agency reported.

The fuel price hikes, which ranged between 4.8 percent and 5.5 percent, were in response to the sharp increases in oil prices world-wide and are scheduled to come into force on Friday.