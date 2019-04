Tesla CEO Elon Musk (C) arrives at a US district court in New York on Thursday, April 4. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

Tesla CEO Elon Musk talks to reporters outside a US district court in New York on Thursday, April 4. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Tesla founder Elon Musk and the US Securities and Exchange Commission have two weeks to reconcile clashing interpretations of the deal they signed last year to settle charges the tech billionaire boosted the electric-car maker's share price with "fraudulent" Twitter messages, a judge said Thursday.

US District Judge Alison Nathan instructed attorneys for Musk and the SEC to begin talks as soon as possible and to report back to her on April 18.