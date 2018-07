Workers of the Bochum-Gelsenkirchen Trams AG work on a power line in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, July 30, 2018. . EFE-EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

File photo shows the building of the European Central Bank (ECB) reflected in the Euro sign logo by artist Otmar Hoerl in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, March 31, 2014. EFE-EPA (FILE) /MAURITZ ANTIN

Construction workers at a building site near Berlin's main rail way station in Berlin, Germany, July 30, 2018. EFE- EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

The eurozone's seasonally-adjusted June unemployment figures announced on Tuesday remained stable at 8.3 percent compared with the previous month, while the European Union's rate for the same month was also stable at 6.9 percent, according to the EU's statistical office, Eurostat.

Regarding Spain, the unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percent, down to 15.2 percent.