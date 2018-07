Image shows Yolanda Valdeolivas, Spain' secretary of State for Labor and Social Security presenting on Jun 3, 2018 in Madrid the latest June 2018 unemployment figures showing 89,968 unemployed persons less on the previous month and increasing the monthly figure of active workers to 19.02 million, the best figure in a decade. EFE-EPA

Image shows Spain's Ministry of Labor and Social Security spokepersons presenting on Jun 3, 2018 in Madrid the latest June 2018 unemployment figures showing 89,968 unemployed persons less on the previous month, increasing the monthly figure of active workers to 19.02 million, the best figure in a decade. According to data released by the Spanish Ministry of Labor, the total number of unemployed workers dropped to 3.16 million, its lowest figure since Dec. 2008. EFE-EPA

The number of unemployed workers registered in June by Spain's Social Security system was published Tuesday showing 89,968 unemployed persons less, on the previous month and increasing the monthly figure r of active workers to 19.02 million, the best figure in a decade.

According to data released by the Spanish Ministry of Labor, the total number of unemployed workers dropped to 3.16 million, its lowest figure since Dec. 2008.