Kazakh Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kasymbek speaks in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kazakhstan's Investment and Development Ministry

Kazakh Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kasymbek on Wednesday said China and Kazakhstan's investment in 51 joint industrial projects exceeds $27 billion, or some 22 billion euros.

"This year we plan to put into operation six Kazakh-Chinese projects worth 363 million dollars and we will begin construction work on five projects worth 623 million dollars. The total number of projects is 51, worth more than 27 billion US dollars," Kasymbek said.