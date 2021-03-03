Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday presided over a videoconference with major oil company executives on increasing investment in large oilfields in the Central Asian country.
Kazakh President Kasim-Yomart Tokayev during a meeting of the Foreign Investors Council with major oil company executives. EFE/ Akorda/Aman Presidential Palace/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)
