Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized on Sunday at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit the need to push international connection projects such as the Beijing-Berlin high-speed rail line that will pass through Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

"Connectivity via infrastructure can increase the development of the SCO members and promote the creation of jobs, and projects like the high-speed Beijing-Astana-Moscow-Berlin (rail line) can build synergies between this organization and the European Union," the Kazakh leader said.