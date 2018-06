Chilean National Copper Corporation (Codelco) mining resources and development vice president Jose Pesce (R) and Kazgeology president and CEO Galym Nurzhanov shake hands after signing a cooperation memorandum on June 19, 2018, in Astana, Kazakhstan. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

The Chilean National Copper Corporation (Codelco) signed a cooperation memorandum Tuesday with the National Geological Exploration Company Kazgeology in Astana to exploit copper.

"We are looking for new copper resources all over the world, in some specific areas, and from our point of view, Kazakhstan is really interested," Codelco mining resources and development vice president Jose Pesce told EFE.