Kazakhstan's ambassador to Spain, Konstantin Zhigalov, holds a press conference in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday, May 15. EFE-EPA/KULPASH KONYROVA

Kazakhstan is keen to boost relations with Spain, which it sees as an important partner in southern Europe, the Kazakh ambassador to the Iberian nation told a press conference here.

"Kazakhstan is a key partner for Spain in Central Asia, while Spain for us is a relevant partner in southern Europe," Konstantin Zhigalov said.