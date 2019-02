Kanat Bozumbaev, Kazakhstan's energy minister and head of the National Kazak Kuresi Federation gives a speech in Astana on Aug. 26, 2018, at the opening of the first Asian championship of kuresi, a traditional Kazakh form of wrestling. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

Kazakhstan's oil production registered a record 662 million barrels in 2018, the Central Asian nation's energy minister said Friday.

"In 2018 we extracted 90.36 million tons (662.4 million barrels) of oil, which was 4.8 percent more than in 2017 and 3.9 percent more than planned," Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbaev said.