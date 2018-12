Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev (C), Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev (L) and Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek during a teleconference broadcast live to mark Industrialization Day in Astana, Kazakhstan, Dec. 11, 2018. EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

Kazakhstan's president on Tuesday launched a package of key economic projects during a teleconference broadcast live to mark Industrialization Day in the Central Asian nation.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev gave the go-ahead to put into service the solar power station "Burnoye Solar-2," a 100-megawatt Kazakh-British project that is the largest plant of its kind in the entire post-Soviet sphere.