Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko (L) and European Union External Service director Luc Devigne talk to reporters following a conference in Astana on March 28, 2017. EFE-EPA/KULPASH KONYROVA

Kazakhstan's oil and gas industry plans to share its know-how with its neighbors in Central Asia in a bid to create a stable business environment that attracts foreign investment in the region, government sources told EFE.

"We are working on expanding the range of services that our companies offer in Central Asia, and the oil and gas sector is one of the industries in which Kazakh companies have gained considerable experience," Kazakhstan Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko told EFE.