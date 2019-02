Polish Environment Minister Jan Szyszko and Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbaev (right) shake hands after signing an agreement on Sept. 6, 2017, to promote green technologies. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

The world's largest producer of uranium, Kazakhstan, reduced production of the mineral in 2018 due to an oversupply in international markets that sparked a fall in prices, government officials acknowledged Friday.

"We saw an oversupply in the market and a fall in natural uranium prices," Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbaev told a press conference while giving an account of the decision.