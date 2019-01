Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry building in Astana in December 2017. Kazakhstan is reorienting its foreign policy at the start of 2019 with the aim of bolstering its economy, having named a new foreign minister whose main goals are to attract more capital investment from abroad and promote the Central Asian nation's exports. EPA-EFE/Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry/File

Kazakhstan is reorienting its foreign policy at the start of 2019 with the aim of bolstering its economy, having named a new foreign minister whose main goals are to attract more capital investment from abroad and promote the Central Asian nation's exports.

"Our ministry now has a clear economic profile centered on investment and exports," Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko told EFE.