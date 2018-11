Representatives of Kazakhstan promote the Central Asian nation as a destination for business tourism at IBTM World, the most important international trade fair dedicated to business tourism, in Barcelona on Tuesday, Nov. 27. EFE-EPA/Marta Perez

Representatives of Kazakhstan were here Tuesday to promote the Central Asian nation as a destination for business tourism thanks to the rapid modernization of its two main cities, Astana and Almaty, which boast convention centers and thousands of hotel rooms.

As part of its opening to the world, Kazakhstan is taking part for the second consecutive year in IBTM World, the most important international trade fair dedicated to business tourism, at Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via facilities.