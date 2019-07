Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on July 19, 2019, inaugurated Africa's largest wind farm, a 310-MW power station located in a remote area near Lake Turkana that will supply 15 percent of that East African nation's electricity. EPA-EFE/Patricia Martinez

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday inaugurated Africa's largest wind farm, a 310-MW power station located in a remote area near Lake Turkana that will supply 15 percent of that East African nation's electricity.

Amid an atmosphere of music and dancing, Kenyatta was welcomed by a colorfully dressed delegation representing the region's different ethnic groups before he delivered his inaugural speech.