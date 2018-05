Chinese citizens look at electronic displays showing the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing, China, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Key Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday due to overnight slides on European and US markets prompted by worries about Italy's political crisis and its effect on the rest of the eurozone.

The Nikkei 225 index in the Tokyo stock exchange fell 339.91 points or 1.52 percent to close at 22,018.52 points.