The Kia Soul GT Line is displayed at the Automobility LA auto show at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

South Korean car maker Kia on Wednesday launched the third generation of its Soul model at the Los Angeles Motor Show.

Kia Executive Director of car planning and telematics Orth Hedrick said that the Soul is the only vehicle still in production in a class that in the past included models such as the Honda Element, Nissan Cube or Scion xB.