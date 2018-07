Kia provided this photo of Sara Sandoval creating art at an event in Los Angeles on June 29. EFE-EPA/Kia

Kia provided this photo of Sara Sandoval creating art at an event in Los Angeles on June 29. EFE-EPA/Kia

Kia provided this photo of Sara Sandoval creating art at an event in Los Angeles on June 29. EFE-EPA/Kia

South Korean automaker Kia has raised the profile of its brand in the United States through a combination of memorable ad campaigns and support for sporting and cultural events.

When Kia debuted in the US market more than 20 years ago, the brand was at the bottom of the list in terms of consumer perception.