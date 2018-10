epa07085682 A Frankfurt Stock Exchange employee adjusts a banner carrying the name of German truck and train brake manufacturer Knorr-Bremse AG at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as the company prepares for its initial public offering, or IPO, Frankfurt, Germany, 11 October 2018. The transaction of 30 per cent of company's shares priced 80 Euro each by share majority owner Heinz Hermann Thiele and family was expected to create some 3.9 billion Euro (4.5 billion USD). The shares will start trading in Frankfurt on 12 October 2018. EPA/MAURITZ ANTIN

Knorr-Bremse AG said that it has set the final price for its initial public offering at 80 euros ($92.10) a share, valuing the company at up to 12.9 billion euros, according a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

The automotive supplier, which plans to start trading in Frankfurt on Oct. 12, said late Wednesday it will place a maximum of around 48.4 million shares – equivalent to a free float of 30 percent – for a total offer volume of 3.9 billion euros.